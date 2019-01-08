One Person Dead From Monday Night Crash In East Lincoln

Lincoln Police say a 28-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash Monday night on 70th Street between Vine and “O” Streets.

Captain Jake Dilsaver told KFOR News the man was in a car that crossed the center line on 70th Street at Eldora Lane and hit another car, injuring two people and sending them to the hospital with what are described as non life-threatening injuries.

What led to the crash is still under investigation.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim, but plan to give more details at their Tuesday morning media briefing.