Foo Fighters – Off and Running!

Foo Fighters kicked off their “Everything Or Nothing At All” tour on Wednesday, and the setlist may offer a glimpse into what the band has in store for the year!

The band started their show at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas with “Bridge Burning,” which the Foos haven’t played live since 2021.

For anyone checking them out tour soon, here was Wednesday’s huge setlist:

Bridge Burning

No Son Of Mine

Rescued

The Pretender

Times Like These

La Dee Da

Breakout

Medicine At Midnight

Walk

Medley: Guitar solo, Sabotage, keyboard solo, Blitzkrieg Bop, The Outsider, Whip It, March Of The Pigs

My Hero

The Sky Is A Neighborhood

Learn To Fly

Arlandria

These Days

Shame Shame

All My Life

Nothing At All

The Glass

Monkey Wrench

Aurora

Best Of You

The Teacher

Everlong