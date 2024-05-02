Foo Fighters – Off and Running!
May 2, 2024 10:24AM CDT
Foo Fighters kicked off their “Everything Or Nothing At All” tour on Wednesday, and the setlist may offer a glimpse into what the band has in store for the year!
The band started their show at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas with “Bridge Burning,” which the Foos haven’t played live since 2021.
For anyone checking them out tour soon, here was Wednesday’s huge setlist:
Bridge Burning
No Son Of Mine
Rescued
The Pretender
Times Like These
La Dee Da
Breakout
Medicine At Midnight
Walk
Medley: Guitar solo, Sabotage, keyboard solo, Blitzkrieg Bop, The Outsider, Whip It, March Of The Pigs
My Hero
The Sky Is A Neighborhood
Learn To Fly
Arlandria
These Days
Shame Shame
All My Life
Nothing At All
The Glass
Monkey Wrench
Aurora
Best Of You
The Teacher
Everlong