New Years Day announces new album, ﻿’Half Black Heart’

New Years Day has announced a new album called Half Black Heart.

The fifth studio effort from Ash Costello and company arrives March 1. It’s the follow-up to 2019’s Unbreakable, which spawned the singles “Shut Up” and “Come for Me.”

“The album Half Black Heart holds a deep significance for us,” Costello says. “While it’s common for musicians to express affection for their albums, this one truly stands out to me.”

“It feels like the culmination of all the hard work and growth we’ve experienced while creating our previous albums coming together,” she adds. “We’ve taken everything we’ve learned from these songs and poured it into this record.”

Half Black Heart includes the previously released singles “Vampyre” and “Hurts Like Hell.” A third cut titled “Secrets” is out now via digital outlets.

New Years Day is currently on tour with In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills.

Here’s the Half Black Heart track list:

“Vampyre”

“Half Black Heart”

“Hurts Like Hell”

“Secrets”

“Fearless”

“Bulletproof”

“Burn It All Down”

“Enemy”

“I Still Believe”

“Unbreak My Heart”

“So Sick”

“Creature of Habit”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.