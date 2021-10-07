Another Person Dies With COVID
(KFOR NEWS October 7, 2021) The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department reported Wednesday another person has died with COVID-19.
It was a woman in her 50s, unvaccinated and in the hospital. That brings the total number of people who have died with COVID to 291 since the pandemic began.
Health officials on Wednesday also reported 131 more cases of lab-confirmed COVID, bringing the community total to 39,221 since the pandemic began.
103 are being treated for COVID in Lincoln hospitals…51 are from Lancaster County.
The COVID Risk Dial remains in the low-orange, high risk range.
The current Directed Health Measure remains effective through October 28th and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Thursday, October 7, 6 to 8 p.m., YWCA Lincoln Health Fair, Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave. – first and second doses
- Friday, October 8, 6 to 8 p.m., YWCA Lincoln Health Fair, Dawes Middle School – first and second doses
- Sunday, October 10, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Cristo Rey Church, 4221 “J” St. – first and second doses, booster doses for 65 years and older
- Monday, October 11, 1 to 7 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
- Wednesday, October 13, 4 to 6 p.m., Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3301 N. 56th St. – first and second doses, booster doses for 65 years and older
- Friday, October 15, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
LLCHD will provide Pfizer booster doses by appointment through designated booster clinics and some neighborhood clinics. The health department is using an approach similar to the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine – moving through age and priority groups in stages. LLCHD will contact eligible groups by email or phone to schedule an appointment for booster doses and is currently reaching out to residents age 65 and older. More information on boosters is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
Several local pharmacies are also providing booster doses. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your Zip code to 438829.
