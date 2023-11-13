You heard RIGHT! PANTERA!!

Pantera and Lamb of God are teaming up for another batch of North American dates early next year.

The 14-date tour leg kicks off Feb. 3rd in Sunrise, FL and wraps up Feb. 27th in Quebec City, Quebec.

Pantera frontman Philip Anselmo wrote “Looking forward to jamming with everybody! These shows mean a lot and we aim to kick a**! Love y’all!”

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Nov. 17th.

The Pantera lineup includes original members Anselmo and Rex Brown alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in for late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.