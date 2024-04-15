“Big fan of honesty” Tim Montana readies debut rock record, including “Devil You Know”

After introducing himself to rock fans with his single “Devil You Know,” Tim Montana has announced his debut rock album, Savage.

“Devil You Know” was quite the introduction — as it reached the top five on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, fans could also watch its accompanying video, which reflects Montana’s experience growing up in an abusive household.

“I’m a big fan of honesty,” Montana tells ABC Audio. “Sometimes I’m probably too honest.”

“I know there’s a lot of kids out there that are victims of abuse, and I hope maybe they can see this video and be like, ‘Hey, I’m not the only one to go through this,’” he continues. “[For] forever I thought I was the only kid in the world that had that happening to me.”

To that end, the “Devil You Know” video recreates some of Montana’s most painful childhood memories, such as when his guitar, which he describes as his “only escape,” would be taken away.

“I remember things getting broken in my room and my guitar ripped out of my hands,” he says. “I wanted to capture that scene.”

Montana’s son plays him as a child in the video, which added further poignancy.

“I remember my wife calling and [she] goes, ‘Hey honey, I know you need therapy, but if our kid needs therapy replaying your scenes in your video, I’m gonna kill you,’” Montana laughs.

“Devil You Know” will appear on Savage, which is due out July 12. The album’s title track is also out now.

Here’s the track list:

“Devil You Know”

“Savage”

“Ashes”

“Die Today”

“Shut Me Out”

“Right Again”

“Get You Some”

“Death Row”

“Ain’t Comin’ Down”

“Lovely”

“Day By Day”

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.﻿﻿

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.