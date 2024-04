Move over, Ken – Ryan Gosling stole the show as another blonde pop-culture icon on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

Gosling appeared as a man dressed exactly like Beavis, with Mikey Day as his cartoon partner Butt-head.

The SNL cast could barely keep it together, with Heidi Gardner nearly losing it after getting a glimpse of Gosling in a blonde pompadour and blue ‘Death Rock’ t-shirt.