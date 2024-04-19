From Ashes to New announces deluxe ﻿’Blackout’﻿ album

From Ashes to New has announced a deluxe version of their latest album, 2023’s Blackout.

The expanded set boasts six bonus tracks, including an acoustic version of “Hate Me Too” and a remix of “Nightmare.” You’ll also find the current single, “Barely Breathing,” and several new tunes, including “One Foot in the Grave,” featuring Of Mice & Men‘s Aaron Pauley.

“With these new tracks and collaborations, our biggest record yet just went to the next level,” says vocalist Danny Case. “We’re thrilled to bring our fans, a couple new, exciting songs as well as some mind-blowing features from a handful of artists that we love.”

Blackout (Deluxe) drops June 7. You can listen to “One Foot in the Grave” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

From Ashes to New will launch a U.S. tour in continued support of Blackout April 30 in Albany, New York.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

