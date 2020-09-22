YEE-HAWW & WHIPPETS!

In a stunt worthy of Bo and Luke Duke, a Michigan man has successfully jumped his Dodge sedan over a raised drawbridge.
Street cam footage shows 26-year-old Miguel Gomez crash through Fort Street Bridge’s security gate on Saturday before becoming airborne and sailing from one side of the raised bridge to the other. Although the car’s tires and windshield were destroyed in the stunt, Gomez managed to escape with no injuries, police say.
No physical injuries, at least. Following the “Dukes of Hazzard”-like feat, Gomez was promptly arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property and reckless driving, says Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “These pandemic times have seemingly brought out the worst in many Michigan drivers,” she says. “The rules of the road are the same and there is no place for drivers who refuse to follow them and instead try alleged stunts like this.”
