Yeah, But does it TASTE Good?

Buffalo Wild Wings is heating up its Blazin’ Challenge with a brand-new flavor.

Blazin’ Knockout sauce is made with nine of the hottest peppers including Devil’s Breath, Carolina Reaper, Scorpion, Ghost, Habanero, Red and Green Jalapenos, Chile de Arbol and Cayenne.

Blazin’ Knockout is the hottest sauce on the Buffalo Wild Wings menu.

Customers can also take the Blazin’ Challenge, where they’ll try to finish ten Blazin’ Knockout wings in five minutes or less with no water or napkins.

All participants will receive a Blazin’ Challenge headband and a scoop of ice cream but those who complete the challenge will have their name added to the Blazin’ Wall of Fame and will be rewarded with 1,000 Blazin’ Rewards points.