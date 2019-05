LINCOLN–(KFOR May 29)–A local concrete company is out thousands of dollars after someone broke into a work truck at a job site over the Memorial Day weekend. Employees from Humm and Sons returned to the job site in a neighborhood north of 14th and I-80 to find straps which held concrete forms to the truck had been cut, and the concrete forms had been stolen. Altogether, the company estimates their losses at over $7,000. Lincoln Police say they have no suspects at this time.