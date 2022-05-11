Woman Hit By Vehicle While Crossing a Street in West Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 11)–A 29-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in a Lincoln hospital, after she was hit by a car in west Lincoln on Tuesday night.
Lincoln Police say the woman was walking southbound and crossing West “O” Street near NW 20th Street, when she was hit by an eastbound car that had a green light. The driver stayed at the scene and police have not issued any citations at this time.
Police say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors.