Wolverine RETURNS!

If you haven’t heard the huge news from the Marvel Cinematic Universe you need to be sitting down for this one.

Hugh Jackman is coming back to play Wolverine and he will battle Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool for Deadpool 3!

Before you say, “yeah right,” know that Ryan made it official by releasing a video on social media to confirm the news.

The film is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024, and will be the first R-rated Deadpool film since Disney obtained 20th Century Fox.