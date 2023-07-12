Wolfie Rocks in the New Barbie Movie

Wolfgang Van Halen is on the new “Barbie” movie soundtrack.

Van Halen made the announcement on Twitter writing, “My buddy Mark Ronson hit me up earlier this year needing my ‘mammoth guitar sound’ and I happily obliged. If anyone is curious about specifics, I have a lot of textural stuff throughout the film with two major spots where I do some soloing. One in particular is pretty cool because it’s the big song that Ryan Gosling sings and Slash plays on it as well!”

He also noted “a specific moment in this song that’s only in the movie where l’ve got this fun solo with some tapping and stuff.”

Barbie and its soundtrack both come out on July 21.

