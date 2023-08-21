Wolfgang / Mammoth WVH Writing Songs

Wolfgang Van Halen says he tends to write his songs from personal experiences.

In a new interview, the Mammoth WVH frontman said, “When I write my lyrics, while they mostly come from personal experiences, I like to write them from a perspective that anybody can insert themselves into and get their own meaning from it.”

He also called his writing approach, “more social than anything.”

He said, “It all comes from personal experience and sort of reflection or almost therapy to a certain extent, just kind of getting things out that I couldn’t otherwise. I think most of the time when I write, it’s kind of at this amalgamation of people that have done me wrong, sort of this entity of people just joined into one that I kind of write at.”

