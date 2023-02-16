Winter Wonderland Returns to Lincoln In the Form of Heavy Snow

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 16)–Mother Nature held off on unleashing snow in the Lincoln metro area until early Thursday morning and within a two-hour window, at least two inches of snow had fallen at the KFOR studios.

As the morning moved forward, snowfall amounts started to accumulate anywhere between 8 to 11 inches across Lincoln, with some heavier amounts south of town. The National Weather Service in Valley told KFOR News that the brunt of the snow would happen during the morning rush. The official total at the Lincoln Airport hasn’t been measured.

John Haxby is a KFOR listener, who had to take his wife to work, told KFOR News stopping distance was anywhere from 200 to 300 feet because of the “ice layer” underneath the snow. Haxby was around 48th and “O” Street when he checked in with the newsroom, the city plows were doing their best to keep up with the snowfall.

“They’re trying their best to keep (the snow) cleared off,” Haxby said. “This snow is coming down so fast that as soon as they get by, the (street) is covered again.

Law enforcement handled some accidents, most of which were outside Lincoln. One crash involved a vehicle that rolled over apparently into Stevens Creek at 134th and “O” Street. There were no immediate details regarding that crash.

StarTran buses have been running and those who use the bus to get round town. Routes 22, 24 and 25 were suspended because of UNL closing and going to remote classes Thursday. Riders are encouraged to dress appropriately while waiting for the bus and expect delays due to the conditions.

City officials on Thursday morning that a snow emergency was in effect for Lincoln, which means parking will be banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, arterial streets, school and bus routes beginning at noon. Streets are completely snow covered, as of 5am Thursday.

Officials in Ceresco have issued a snow emergency in that community, until it expires. Snow removal will begin with the business districts and main roadways and then move to residential areas.

The winter storm will move out by Thursday afternoon and temperatures are expected to warm up into the weekend.