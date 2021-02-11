Wind Chills To Plummet, New Snowfall Expected Through Saturday
Lincoln, NE (February 11, 2021) Simply being outside tonight and Friday morning will be dangerous. The national weather service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory, beginning at midnight tonight. Their forecast: Actual temperatures will range from -5 to -20 degrees. Wind chills from 20 to 40 below zero by early morning.
There’s also a winter weather advisory, beginning at 9 Friday morning, that includes 1-4 inches additional snow by Saturday morning. The advisories cover all of Eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
Among the dangers:
• Increased risk of frostbite or hypothermia, especially for any stranded travelers.
• Slippery road conditions (especially Friday afternoon into Friday night).
• Increased risk of frostbite and/or hypothermia for pets or anyone spending a prolonged period outdoors.
Those planning to travel are urged to have a winter survival kit along with supplies available in case of vehicle trouble. Letting others know of travel plans is also advised.
