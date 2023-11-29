Will it STILL be RUSH?

Geddy Lee has plans.

In a new interview, Lee revealed he wants to make new music with fellow surviving Rush member Alex Lifeson.

Lee said, “If I say anything about working with Alex, people run to the conclusion that Rush is starting up again. That is not the case. Yes, Alex and I like each other a lot, still. We hang around with each other a lot. And we both have a desire to try and write songs together.”

Lee went on to explain, “We don’t know whether that will bear fruit or not. If it does bear fruit, great. Then we might release some songs.”