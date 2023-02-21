Why South Park is STILL Awesome

courtesy jon terry

A prominent Royal commentator says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lawyers are “casting an eye” over South Park after the animated show focused on the pair in a recent episode.

Neil Sean told Fox News that sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim their lawyers are keeping a close eye on the series for any more attacks.

He explained, “Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister.”

The South Park episode depicts a fictional Prince and Princess who bemoan their lack of privacy before embarking on a “worldwide privacy tour.”