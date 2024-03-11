104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Who’s your FAVORITE Cenobite?

March 11, 2024 3:00PM CDT
The film reel and popcorn. 3d illustration

I’ve loved the Hellraiser franchise since it began in 1987. The first few movies weren’t Oscar worthy, but I still loved them. Once Doug Bradley left as the all mighty Pinhead, I was mostly done with the series. Although still a good time, it just wasn’t the same without Doug as the main character.

If you’re also a fan of the Hellraiser movies, who’s your favorite Cenobite? My number 1 favorite of course is Pinhead followed by Chatterer. Why Chatterer? I have no idea. He just seems like a likely candidate for a runner up.

Who’s your favorite Cenobite? See the whole gang and read up on the story from screenrant.com

