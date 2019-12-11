Who doesn’t have this album yet?
After announcing that Metallica is in the top ten as far as music’s biggest earners, Forbes now says Metallica’s 1991 Black Album has spent 550 nonconsecutive weeks, or ten and a half years, on the Billboard 200 chart.
The Black Album is only the fourth album to reach such a milestone; Bob Marley and The Wailers’ Legend and Journey’s Greatest Hits have also hit the 550 week mark.
But the album on the chart the longest is Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of The Moon which is about to hit 1,000 weeks on the chart.
My favorite track from this album?
“Don’t Tread”