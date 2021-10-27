Which Vehicles Hold Value in Lincoln, NE?
(KFOR NEWS October 27, 2021) Given the rise in car prices due to the microchip shortage, finding a vehicle that retains its value can provide significant savings for consumers.
The average new car in Lincoln loses 40.7% of its value after five years according to the latest iSeeCars study. However, in the Lincoln market, some cars retain their value and depreciate far less than average (Jeep Wrangler Unlimited at 9.7%), and some depreciate far more (55.9% at GMC Acadia).
Which cars are the best and worst for holding their value for Lincoln drivers? To find out, the latest iSeeCars.com study analyzed more than 8.2 million new and used car sales to identify models with the lowest and highest loss in value after five years.
|
Cars that Depreciate the Least and Most in Lincoln & Hastings-Kearney, NE
|
|
Lowest Depreciation
|
Highest Depreciation
|
Rank
|
Model
|
Average 5-Year Depreciation
|
Model
|
Average 5-Year Depreciation
|
1
|
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|
9.7%
|
55.9%
|
GMC Acadia
|
2
|
Dodge Challenger
|
23.7%
|
51.8%
|
Chrysler 300
|
3
|
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|
30.1%
|
50.8%
|
Chevrolet Traverse
|
4
|
Ford F-150
|
31.1%
|
50.5%
|
Ford Escape
|
5
|
Jeep Renegade
|
33.7%
|
48.9%
|
|
Depreciation Average for All Vehicles in Lincoln & Hastings-Kearney, NE: 40.7%
