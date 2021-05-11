What’s THAT NOISE?

Scientists have a mystery on their hands after the Voyager 1 spacecraft detected a strange hum on the outer banks of the solar system, NASA reports.
The spacecraft, which has logged more than 3 billion miles in space since it was launched nearly a decade ago, has sent data back to Earth that reveals the explainable noise near the solar system’s border, where the sun’s influence disappears and interstellar space begins, according to NASA researchers.
“We’re detecting the faint, persistent hum of interstellar gas,” says Cornell Univeristy researcher Stella Koch Ocker. “It’s very faint and monotone, because it is in a narrow frequency bandwidth.”
