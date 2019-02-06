What’s my deal?

Seriously. I can watch people pass something by and they’ll not notice it and yet it’s all I can do to investigate it.

I’ll notice something in/on/the side of the road and know what it is. Constantly saying “shoe”, “pliers”, “rubber strap” etc.

I should of been a cop/detective because I can find something that’s been missing or lost and easily come up with it, or better yet follow clues and find it. Mebbe I’m part bloodhound (minus the awesome smelling abilities.)

In the worst case, it’ll eat at me to not solve/find something. There’s probably a word for this? Partial OCD?