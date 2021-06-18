What Word in Metallica Songs is used the Most?
Maybe this bit of knowledge will help you win a trivia contest someday…
A dedicated Metallica fan has figured out the most commonly-used word in Metallica songs. Are you ready for it?
“NEVER”
Yes, a user on Metallica’s Reddit page created a graph of the most frequently-occurring words in Metallica’s lyrics, and “never” was tops.
It’s used prominently in “Enter Sandman,” but also “The Unforgiven,” “Nothing Else Matters,” and “Master of Puppets” (among many others)
Other words repeated often in Metallica music: one, see, away, and life.
I was quite sure it was “Yeaaaaaah!”