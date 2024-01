Check out these Local Bandwidth bands live this week.

Friday January 12th

Head Change at Misfits

Hookt in Omaha

Saturday January 13th

Goosehound at 1867 (Final show)

Guilt Vacation at 1867

The Credentials at 1867

Turquoise at 1867

The Wildwoods at Bierhaus Maisschäler

Fox Paw at Misfits

Red Cities The Zoo Bar