Weeding out the Stupid

It probably goes without saying, but don’t cook chicken in Nyquil.

A recent social media post encouraged viewers to cook chicken with the ingredients acetaminophen, dextromethorphan and doxylamine.

The ingredients are commonly found in cold and flu products such as Nyquil.

“Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways,” the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. “Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs.”