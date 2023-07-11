Watching for the SKIM SCAM!

After a number of Walmart stores discovered credit card skimming devices at their checkouts, FICO is warning consumers about what to look out for to prevent getting scammed.

If you notice anything loose or disconnected on a credit card machine, it may have been tampered with, and you should not process a payment.

Some scammers are also installing microscopic cameras on ATMs or other credit card reader machines to capture sensitive data. If you see any small holes on either of those machines, they may have been compromised.

If your debit or credit cards only use the magnetic strip to process transactions, see if there are any chip cards available you can upgrade to, as chip cards are more secure.

Also, if any of your financial institutions have real-time alerts detecting you of suspicious purchases, enroll in those alerts for added protection.