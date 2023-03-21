War Pigs + T-Pain

Rapper T-Pain released his album of covers last week and has gotten the approval of a metal legend.

T-Pain covered Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” and the band’s bassist Geezer Butler seems to like it.

Butler shared a post about the cover on Instagram and wrote the caption, “Check out @tpain ‘s great version of #warpigs”

Okay-so Butler is a man of few words, but that seems to say enough as far as an endorsement!

Check out T-Pain’s cover of “War Pigs” below from the album “On Top of the Covers.