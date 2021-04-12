UPDATE: Southeast High School Student Involved In Saturday Night Crash
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 12)–Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Monday said what led to Saturday night’s two-vehicle crash at SW 14th and Highway 33 remains under investigation.
He told reporters a car with four people inside heading southbound ran a stop sign and hit an eastbound pickup with two people inside.
“Four occupants in the Chrysler were transported and admitted to Bryan West,” Wagner said. One of the four people in the car, 18-year-old Kennedy Bowles, remains in critical condition at a Lincoln hospital. Bowles is a senior at Lincoln Southeast High School and an email was sent out to Southeast parents by school officials about what happened.
The occupants of the pickup truck were treated and released from a Lincoln hospital.