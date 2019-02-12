UPDATE: Officer Who Saved Man from Duplex Fire Identified

UPDATE: A Lincoln Police officer who saved a man from a duplex fire Monday has been identified. LPD says Officer Taylor Murphy was on her way to work when she was flagged down by a young girl near 10th and B streets. The girl told Officer Murphy that her home was on fire and that someone was still inside. Officer Murphy notified dispatch of the situation and entered the duplex as it filled with smoke. The other side of the duplex was on fire and unoccupied at that time. The side Officer Murphy entered was filling with smoke. She encountered an adult male who did not want to leave. Officer Murphy helped the man exit the duplex and suffered some side effects of smoke inhalation but did not seek medical attention at that time. An on-duty officer arrived on scene as they were exiting, and helped get the man to safety. LFR arrived a short time later and battled the fire in the cold temperature. Officer Murphy continued on to work and completed her shift.

Food left on the stove in an unattended duplex is to blame for a Monday afternoon fire near 10th and A. Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands says an off-duty officer, now identified as Murphy, was waved down on A Street by a young girl, who said someone was still in the duplex. LPD says everyone made it out of the building safely.

LFR says the damage is estimated at 170 thousand dollars between both the structure and content. Five people were displaced from the fire.

