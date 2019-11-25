University Of Nebraska Foundation Remembers Jack Maddux

A long time prominent leader in Nebraska agriculture has passed away. Jack Maddux was the fourth generation on his family ranch, near Wauneta, managing 40-thousand acres and a feedlot. He was named the nation’s top rancher in 2009, hosted the Nebraska Cattleman’s Ball, and was a past chairman of the Board of the University of Nebraska Foundation. He was 87.
Jack Maddux also served as a trustee of the University of Nebraska Foundation since 1978. He was a member of the University of Nebraska Foundation board of directors from 1991 to 1999 and chaired the board from 1995 to 1997.
In 1999 the NU Foundation awarded him with the Perry W. Branch Award for Distinguished Volunteer Service, the organization highest award in recognition of volunteer service to the foundation and the university.
Together with his wife, Carol, Jack Maddux was a member of the University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor’s Society in recognition of their support for UNMC. They also enjoyed providing gifts that benefited UNL, including the College of Education and Human Sciences and the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and other foundation funds.
“The University of Nebraska Foundation offers its condolences to the family and friends of Jack Maddux,” said Brian Hastings, president and CEO of the University of Nebraska Foundation. “Jack was involved in volunteer service to the university and its foundation for more than four decades and led the foundation as its board chair from 1995 to 1997. He and his wife, Carol, provided five decades of giving to the university, and we’ll always be grateful for their advocacy and generosity.”
