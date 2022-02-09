Two People, Police Dog Killed In Tuesday Night Collision With Train In York
YORK–(KFOR Feb. 9)–Two people are dead, along with a dog from a police K9 unit, following a high-speed pursuit involving a stolen police car late Tuesday night in York, about 50 miles west of Lincoln.
According to a news release to KFOR News from the York County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a truck for driving erratically, which then led to a pursuit with speeds reaching 100 mph. Eventually, the truck stopped and the suspect got out, claiming he had a gun. Investigators say the suspect then walked toward deputies, got control of a police K9 vehicle and took off, which then led to another chase through out York County and the city of York.
Investigators say the patrol vehicle stopped on some railroad tracks in the northeast part of York, where the driver got out and eventually back in before taking off. A short time later, the driver turned around and drove back toward the tracks, where it collided with a vehicle at the crossing and the train. Investigators say the suspect, the other driver and a police dog were all killed instantly.
No names have been released.