Two People In Custody Following A String of Burglaries, Larcenies and Break Ins
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20)–Two people have been arrested after numerous car break-ins and home burglaries late Monday night in south Lincoln.
Officer Erin Spilker on Tuesday said the spree started around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, when they received the first 911 call to a home near 27th and Pine Lake Road on report of a burglary. A man said someone had broken into his home and was still inside. Police showed up and the man said his back door was kicked in and when he confronted the man standing inside his home, the man ran away. Before that call, LPD officers responded to another burglary where a homeowner said they heard a loud noise and when they went to investigate, saw a man standing on their porch. The homeowner saw the man run away and get into a silver sedan. Officers said the suspect cut the screen door to get into the home.
Around 11pm Monday, police were then called to an area of 20th and Herel Streets, in south Lincoln, for a larceny from a vehicle. The homeowners told police they had security video that showed a silver sedan parked in the driveway during the theft and then leave the area. Police said the homeowner believed their neighbors’ cars may have been broken into as well.
Police said officers continued responding to theft and vandalism calls throughout the night with similar descriptions of the man responsible, as well as the car. Investigators said in many cases people had surveillance cameras for officers to review. Police were later dispatched to a home off 27th Street and Rokeby Road for a burglary. There, LPD said, the homeowner told police he heard a loud noise, investigated it and saw someone had broken the window in his basement and stole his TV. LPD said the man saw a silver car driving away.
LPD said while officers responding to that burglary, they saw a car driving near 31st Street and Rokeby Road shortly after the 911 all came in.
Officers said when they approached the car, they saw a TV in the back that matched the description from the Rokeby Road burglary. The passenger, identified as 19-year-old Terrell Davis, in the car also matched the description given by victims, as well as what was seen in surveillance video. Investigators said 20-year-old Kelly Huynh was driving the car.
Both Davis and Huynh were arrested. Police said while they were searching the car, they found 20 Alprazolam pills.