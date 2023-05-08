Two Car Fires On Saturday Remain Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 8)–A 2017 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen from the parking lot of Union Bank near 48th and Calvert was later believed to be involved in a hit and run late Saturday night in the 1500 block of Superior Street, before it caught on fire early Sunday afternoon across town.

Lincoln Police say when they were investigating the hit and run, they determined the Sonata was involved. Then early Sunday afternoon, LPD was called to the parking lot of Southwest High School, where someone saw the same car driving recklessly in the lot and hit a light pole. Not to far away, smoke was seen and the Sonata was engulfed in flames. Fire officials suspect arson to be the cause.

Another car fire from Saturday morning happened in east Lincoln, where officers were first called to Deadman’s Run south of 66th and Vine and found a stolen 2016 Kia Rio that was completely destroyed by a fire. A fire investigator’s initial report indicated arson and the car was stolen from the 3000 block of South 51st Street sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. No arrests have been made.

No arrests have been made and if you have information on this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.