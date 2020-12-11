Troopers Stop Home Invasion in Progress
(KFOR NEWS December 11, 2020) 21 miles northeast of Lincoln, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol stopped a home invasion in progress Thursday morning in Greenwood.
NSP got the call around 7:30am of a home invasion in progress at 23505 Mynard Road in Greenwood, near the Interstate 80 Greenwood interchange. Troopers made contact with the homeowners through a window, who told them the suspect’s location inside the home.
Troopers found 30 year old, James Wagner of Belden, Nebraska, in the basement of the home. Wagner initially refused to comply with verbal commands, but was placed in custody without further incident. Wagner was arrested and taken to the Cass County Jail.
