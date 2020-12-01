Troopers From Iowa, Nebraska, Stage Joint Safety Effort
DECEMBER 1, 2020 (SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NEB.) — Troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol and Iowa State Patrol have completed a cooperative effort on two high-travel dates during the Thanksgiving weekend. The campaign included high-visibility enforcement on major highways in both states.
“The Iowa State Patrol values our partnership with the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Colonel Nathan Fulk, head of the Iowa State Patrol. “Through our cooperation, we will remain focused on reducing traffic related injuries and preventable deaths in the Midwest.”
“Public safety is a team effort,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Nebraska State Patrol. “This teamwork between NSP and ISP is tremendous, but we also encourage the motoring public to join the effort by driving safely no matter where you are.”
During the campaign, which included the high-traffic dates of Wednesday, November 25, and Sunday, November 29, troopers patrolled roadways in northwest Iowa and northeast Nebraska. In total, troopers made more than 300 contacts with motorists, including 12 motorist assists and 2 crash responses.
Troopers in both states issued 104 citations for speeding and 11 citations for seat belt violations. Troopers also arrested three people for driving under the influence.
NSP and ISP plan additional campaigns around high-volume travel periods. Motorists can reach the Highway Helpline in either state by calling *55 from a cell phone or 800-525-5555 from any phone.
Missing Inmate Arrested In Council Bluffs