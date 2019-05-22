Tornadoes Touchdown In Nebraska, One Reportedly Hits Iowa Community

Severe weather rolled through far southeast Nebraska and western Iowa Tuesday night and early Wednesday, killing one person.

National Weather Service officials will find out if it was a tornado that touched down early Wednesday in Adair, Iowa, about 80 miles east of Omaha that claimed the one life.

Adair County, Iowa Emergency Management reported the death and injuries. The storm was reported about 1:30 a.m. A house was destroyed along with two or three surrounding buildings. Debris was found on Interstate 80 which is just north of the damaged property.

A semi was also forced into a ditch during the storm along the Interstate.

Another twister was caught on camera Tuesday night by a Nebraska state trooper near Dawson in Richardson County, about 90 miles southeast of Lincoln. There were no reports of damage or any injuries.