NERD ALERT FOR MY FELLOW NERDSSSSSSSS!
The wait is over.
The first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder has been finally been released.
In it, we get our first look at what’s next for Thor (Chris Hemsworth): retirement and a quest for inner peace.
Thor swears his days of being a superhero are over. But come on, it’s a Marvel movie. We know that’s not going to last.
Very few other details have been revealed about the long-awaited film.
There is a shot of ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) at the end of the 90-second trailer, which racked up over 11 million views in the first seven hours after it was released.
Thor: Love and Thunder comes out July 8th.