THOR – Love and Thunder

Apr 19, 2022 @ 11:49am

NERD ALERT FOR MY FELLOW NERDSSSSSSSS!

The wait is over.

The first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder has been finally been released.

In it, we get our first look at what’s next for Thor (Chris Hemsworth): retirement and a quest for inner peace.

Thor swears his days of being a superhero are over. But come on, it’s a Marvel movie. We know that’s not going to last.

Very few other details have been revealed about the long-awaited film.

There is a shot of ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) at the end of the 90-second trailer, which racked up over 11 million views in the first seven hours after it was released.

Thor: Love and Thunder comes out July 8th.

 

