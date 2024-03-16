The Start of Something New?

PornHub has pulled out of Texas after butting heads with lawmakers over its users’ ages.

Making the announcement on Thursday, officials with parent company Aylo Global Entertainment say they’re unable to accurately verify the age of every person who visits the popular site – so they’re blocking the entire state’s access. “Attempting to mandate age verification without any means to enforce at scale gives platforms the choice to comply or not, leaving thousands of platforms open and accessible,” officials say in a statement. They go on to call on “all adult sites to comply with the law.”

The move comes about nine months after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that requires pornography website to confirm its users are at least 18 years old. Last month, the state filed a lawsuit against Aylo Global, claiming it owes $1.6 million in fines for not complying with the law.