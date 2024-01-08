The Metal God is sober 38 years

Judas Priest frontman, and Metal God, Rob Halford is celebrating 38 years of sobriety.

In a recently posted video he thanked his “higher power, family, friends, metal maniacs, my sponsor Bob… each one of you make this sober birthday happen.” “To you who may be ready to take the first step, there’s a wonderful new life of unconditional blessings filled with love and acceptance waiting for you with open arms.”

Full story from Blabbermouth.net