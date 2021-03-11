Teens Roughed Up And Robbed Waiting To Sell Basketball Shoes
(KFOR NEWS March 11, 2021) 3 teens in the parking lot Wednesday night near the Woods Park Tennis Courts were waiting to sell basketball shoes that’s listed online.
Police Capt. Max Hubka tells KFOR NEWS a car pulled up, 6 male teens got out…one of them with a handgun. 2 other males from inside the car roughed up 2 of the original teens, taking their wallets and cash. We are told the teens were not seriously hurt.
This is a good reminder to people selling items online to take advantage of a pair of Swap Spots on the north side of the Lincoln Police Department’s Center Headquarters at North 27th and Holdrege. The area is well lit and cameras re always recording.
