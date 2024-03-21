Task Force Members Recover Stolen Gun From Wanted Man

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 21)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning tracked down a man wanted on a felony arrest warrant for burglary.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Thursday said task force members saw 37-year-old Leondris Wallace around 7:30am Wednesday near 23rd and “A” Streets and as they approached him, Wallace took off running. Eventually, Wallace was taken into custody.

Houchin says investigators found 3.3 grams of meth, 3.3 grams of marijuana, eight amphetamine pills and 14 other stimulant pills, along with a loaded .45-caliber handgun in his backpack. The gun apparently was stolen from some place in Lincoln.

In addition to being picked up for the felony warrant, Wallace was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and obstructing a peace officer.