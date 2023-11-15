System of a Down approves of graffiti quoting “Prison Song” lyrics

Graffiti quoting lyrics from the System of a Down track “Prison Song” has caught the attention of the band.

In a Facebook post, System shares a video of the side of a highway spray-painted with the line, “I buy my crack, my smack, my b**** right here in Hollywood.” That particular lyric is meant to highlight the hypocrisy of mass incarceration in America, which the song protests.

“We approve this message,” System writes in the caption.

“Prison Song” appears on SOAD’s 2001 album, Toxicity, which also includes the single “Chop Suey!” and “Aerials.”

System of a Down is set to headline the 2024 Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, which vocalist Serj Tankian recently told Revolver will “likely” be the band’s only live performance next year.

“I have some other things I’m dealing with right now, which may or may not be affected by travel or touring,” Tankian said. “It wasn’t just a health-related decision as far as cutting down on touring, but also a lifestyle decision. Based on family and vision.”

