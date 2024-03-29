Suspect in Two Recent Robberies Arrested Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 29)–A warrant was served Thursday afternoon at a northeast Lincoln home that led to the arrest of a suspect in a couple of robberies on March 19.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says 32-year-old Dominique Moody of Lincoln fled the home near 54th and Orchard and was captured moments later. Moody was arrested related to a couple of robberies on March 19 close to the area of 27th and “Q” Street.

Moody also was arrested for drug and weapons related offenses.