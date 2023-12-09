Street Closures For Downtown Demolition Project Begin Monday December 11

(KFOR Lincoln December 9, 2023) Beginning Monday, December 11, portions of three downtown streets will close for demolition of the Lincoln Journal Star production building. This work is scheduled to be completed by the end of December.

The closures are follows:

Ninth Street between “R” and “Q” streets – The two easternmost lanes will be closed.

– The two easternmost lanes will be closed. 10th Street between “Q” Street and the I-180 on-ramp – The two westernmost lanes will be closed.

– The two westernmost lanes will be closed. “Q” Street between 10th and 11th streets – All lanes will be closed.

The sidewalks on the east side of Ninth Street, the west side of 10th Street, and the north side of “Q” Street will be closed. StarTran Routes 24-Holdrege, 25-Vine, 41-Havelock, 52-Gaslight, and 55-Downtown Trolley may be delayed during this work. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

I-180 traffic should consider using Highway 77. Downtown traffic should consider using Antelope Valley Parkway or Rosa Parks Way.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures