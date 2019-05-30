Strawberries Fields Under Water

StrawberryFest 2019 at Roca Berry Farm has been canceled due to weather, according to the Roca Berry Farm Facebook page. StrawberryFest, scheduled for June 2 and June 9, is canceled due to heavy rains destroying the strawberry fields. “The berries that did survive the conditions have very little flavor and do not meet our standards,” the Roca Berry Farm Facebook post says. “We share your disappointment and hope to attempt another crop for 2020.” The post states that any events or weddings planned at the farm are unaffected.

READ MORE: Give To Lincoln Day