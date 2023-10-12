Members of Shinedown’s crew are recounting a scary incident in which they were pulled over by police with guns drawn.

Officers thought the car the guys were driving was stolen.

The car was actually a rental car the guys got at the airport earlier this week, and it had stolen plates.

Guitar tech Jeramy “Hoogie” Donais and photographer Sanjay Parikh shared video from the incident on their socials.

Parikh also heaped praise on Arizona law enforcement for how they handled the situation, revealing that they all had “an unfortunate laugh” after it was resolved.