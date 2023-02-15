104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

State Patrol Arrests Lincoln Man In Child Exploitation Investigation

February 15, 2023 1:28PM CST
Share
State Patrol Arrests Lincoln Man In Child Exploitation Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 15)–Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 33-year-old Lincoln man at his apartment Wednesday morning following a child exploitation investigation.

In a news release to KFOR News, the State Patrol says a search warrant was served at 4646 Huntington Avenue, Apartment 7. A search of the apartment found numerous items of child pornography. 33-year-old Daniel Polyansky was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography and put in the Lancaster County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.