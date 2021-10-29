StarTran Seeks Public Input for New Transit Scenario Survey
(KFOR NEWS October 29, 2021) StarTran wants your input on a new survey about the proposed Transit Development Plan (TDP). The TDP assesses existing transit services in Lincoln and new ways to improve city transit. The survey is available now at lincoln.ne.gov/tdp.
This is the second survey in 2021 regarding the development of the TDP and offers preliminary service scenarios. These scenarios are based on public feedback received in summer 2021 through a variety of public engagement opportunities.
Mike Davis, Transit Manager, said he appreciates the public’s efforts to offer feedback throughout the development of the TDP. “We received valuable input this summer from those who use, and do not use Lincoln’s transit system. Both groups contributed to the creation of the newest survey which offers potential changes to bus routes. We want to see how people feel about these preliminary ideas before any plans are set,” Davis said.
The TDP examines existing and projected demographics, land use, transportation options and will identify opportunities for improvement such as accessibility, route efficiency and safety. The study solicits information from stakeholders, including transit operators, local businesses and organizations, social service agencies, and riders.
The outcome of the comprehensive study will be a strategic plan to help City leaders optimize and expand transit over the next several years. The Federal Transit Administration is providing 80% of the study’s $234,640 cost. Remaining costs are funded through the general fund.
For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/tdp or contact Brian Praeuner, StarTran at 402-441-7673, [email protected]. For more information on StarTran routes, schedules, and transit job applications, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov.
